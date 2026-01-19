Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,188,174 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188,174 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.27% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $628,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,754,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,185 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 214,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 534,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

