Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 123,341 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,341 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,180,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.3424 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.