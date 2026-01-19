Royal Fund Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $161.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $162.25.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

