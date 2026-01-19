Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,348 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,698.08. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

