Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. The company has a market cap of $407.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

