Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. The company has a market cap of $407.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon visited Palantir’s D.C. offices — a high?profile meeting that signals potential deeper engagement from a major bank and underscores demand for Palantir’s enterprise/financial use cases. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Visits Palantir — Wall Street Meets The War Room
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and guidance: Truist initiated a Buy with a $223 target and Palantir has raised U.S. commercial revenue guidance, highlighting strong enterprise AI demand and better revenue/cash?flow visibility. These support the bull case that growth can justify premium multiples. Where is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Headed According to Analysts?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlight Palantir’s commercial surge and raised outlooks, reinforcing the company’s ability to convert AI demand into revenue growth — a key fundamental support for the stock. Can Palantir’s Commercial Surge Sustain PLTR’s Next Leg of Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Deep?dive pieces (The Motley Fool, MarketBeat) reiterate Palantir’s strong execution and unique AI positioning but stress the valuation risk; these balanced takes can slow momentum by encouraging profit?taking or selective new buying. Is Palantir Stock a Buy in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week grouped Palantir with other high?growth names under extra scrutiny as investors reassess valuations even while macro data remains supportive—expect volatility around earnings and guidance cycles. How Concerned Should Investors Be About Palantir Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/regulatory risk: reporting on Palantir’s ELITE app (used in real?time ICE operations) is generating negative headlines that can spur political and customer sensitivity, increasing the risk of contract scrutiny or loss in certain verticals. Palantir’s Tool Powering Real-Time ICE Raids: ELITE
- Negative Sentiment: Large?holder activity: ARK (Cathie Wood) has trimmed PLTR exposure again this month — selling by a well?known, concentrated holder can amplify down?days and encourage short?term liquidity pressure. Cathie Wood Is Trimming Her Palantir Stake Again. How Should You Play PLTR in January 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term price action: coverage noting an early?January pullback and warnings that the stock trades at a very high P/E create headwinds for new entrants and can trigger rotation out of high?multiple names. Palantir Stock Falls Hard to Start 2026. Here’s What Investors Need to Know
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
