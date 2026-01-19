Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $225.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $225.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

