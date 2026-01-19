Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $35,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

In other news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at $144,828,599.04. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp raised its FY?2027 EPS view to $15.16 (from $14.36) and increased Q1–Q4 2027 quarterly EPS estimates, signaling stronger medium?term earnings expectations for Diamondback. This upgrade provides analyst support for FANG's valuation.

KeyCorp specifically bumped Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates (Q3 to $3.77, Q4 to $4.02) and raised Q1/Q2 2027 forecasts, which implies improved cash?flow visibility into 2027 and could support buybacks/dividends or lower perceived risk.

Benchmark Co. reiterated its Buy rating on Diamondback, providing continuity in sell?side support and reducing catalyst risk from analyst downgrades.

The Globe and Mail published an analyst roundup covering Diamondback and peers (context on industry positioning and comparative metrics). Useful for thematic/peer benchmarking but not a direct stock catalyst.

A MarketBeat sector piece notes elevated yields across energy names and investor interest in large pipeline projects (Orinoco). This is broader sector color; it may rotate investor attention but doesn't directly change Diamondback's fundamentals.

KeyCorp trimmed near?term forecasts: Q1 2026 EPS cut to $3.02 (from $3.16) and Q2 2026 to $3.20 (from $3.25). These downgrades could pressure short?term sentiment and quarterly expectations.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

