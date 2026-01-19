Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 22,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $95,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,718,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 555.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Roper Technologies by 57.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,063,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,469,000 after purchasing an additional 388,212 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 501.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 270,259 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $416.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.03 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.57.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

