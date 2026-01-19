Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $17.70 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.