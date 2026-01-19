Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,976 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4,209.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 430,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,559,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,947,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

