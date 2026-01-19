Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,001 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Code Waechter LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $147.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.6162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

