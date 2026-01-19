Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $195.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

LRCX stock opened at $222.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $229.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock worth $7,667,305 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

