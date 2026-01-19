Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $342.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

