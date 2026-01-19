Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of TSM stock opened at $342.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results and strong guidance — TSMC beat Q4 revenue/eps estimates, reported ~35% profit growth, and issued revenue/growth guidance that signals the AI cycle remains durable, which is the core driver of today’s upside. TSMC earnings: Another record quarter as AI demand holds steady
- Positive Sentiment: Massive CapEx boost fuels long-term growth and supplier demand — management raised 2026 CapEx to a $52–56B range (midpoint ~$54B), a show of conviction in AI demand that should expand capacity and revenue over coming years. The $56 Billion Draft: Follow TSMC’s CapEx Stream
- Positive Sentiment: Trade deal and U.S. investment lift visibility for expansion — a U.S.–Taiwan agreement (large-scale Taiwanese investment into U.S. manufacturing and lower tariffs) reduces policy friction and supports TSMC’s planned U.S. fabs. That reduces a key execution risk for on?shore expansion. Taiwan contract chipmaker TSMC’s US investments
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and supply?chain rallies reinforce momentum — brokers raised price targets (Needham, TD Cowen cited) and equipment suppliers (ASML, AMAT, LRCX, KLA) jumped after TSMC’s guidance, signaling broad industry upside that often lifts TSM stock. ASML tops $500 billion market cap as TSMC plans to spend more
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy bullish options flow — large call buying indicates trader conviction that the rally will continue in the near term. TSMC’s Strong Guidance Supports the Stock’s Hot Start to 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: CapEx creates guaranteed revenue for equipment makers but raises near?term cash outflows — the spending secures supplier demand (positive for suppliers) while TSMC also flags higher depreciation and near-term margin dilution as it scales. TSMC Plans to Spend $56 Billion. Why Its Motivations Matter for the Stock.
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. expansion shows conviction but adds complexity — management says leading-edge R&D/production will largely remain in Taiwan, so U.S. fabs help diversification but won’t replace high?margin Taiwan output. Execution/timing remain watch points. CNBC Daily Open: AI trade reignited by TSMC earnings blowout
- Negative Sentiment: Policy and tariff risks still exist — while a trade deal eased some concerns, potential U.S. tariff proposals and geopolitical policy shifts remain an upside/downside tail risk for cross?border operations and margins. Investors should watch policy headlines closely. Trump Administration Offers Tariff Relief In Exchange For $250 Billion Taiwan Chip Investment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.