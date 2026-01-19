Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,067,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

