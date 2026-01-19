REV Group, Inc. $REVG Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,911,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $67.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.14. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

