Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $876,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 865.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.7432 per share. This represents a yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

