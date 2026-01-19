Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,604 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 82,084 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $72.05 on Monday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV is a global brewing company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with American Depositary Receipts trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol HKHHF. Founded in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading brewers, offering a diversified portfolio of beers, ales and cider brands.

The company’s product lineup spans international flagship beers such as Heineken®, Amstel® and Desperados®, as well as regional and specialty brands like Tiger®, Sol®, Birra Moretti® and Strongbow® cider.

