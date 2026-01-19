Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

