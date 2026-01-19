Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $394.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.08 and its 200 day moving average is $376.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $396.11.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

