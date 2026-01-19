Analysts Set Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) PT at $46.00

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,900. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galaxy Digital by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Galaxy Digital by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

GLXY stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

More Galaxy Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.