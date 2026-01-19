Analysts Set Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) PT at $46.00

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galaxy Digital by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Galaxy Digital by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.
GLXY stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59.
Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
- Positive Sentiment: ERCOT approved an additional 830 MW at Galaxy’s Helios campus, doubling authorized capacity to >1.6 GW and backing a signed service agreement with AEP — a clear capacity and revenue runway for AI/data?center demand. Galaxy Completes ERCOT Interconnection Studies and Secures Approval for Additional 830 Megawatts at Helios Data Center Campus
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Mike Novogratz said Galaxy is “potentially in negotiation” with hyperscalers for the 830 MW expansion — implying committed customers or strong demand that would de?risk volume and future leasing/revenue. Galaxy potentially “in negotiation” with hyperscalers for 830 MW Helios expansion: Novogratz
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage and media reporting tied to the Helios approvals spurred intraday buying and momentum headlines (multiple outlets highlighted the data?center expansion as a major strategic pivot). Galaxy Digital (GLXY) soars 13.5% on Helios data center expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Galaxy closed the initial $75M tranche of a debut tokenized CLO (on Avalanche) to fund lending — this creates on?chain institutional capital for its lending book and supports recurring fee/income diversification. Galaxy Digital Announces Initial Closing of Tokenized CLO at $75M
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage shows large upside in consensus price targets (Zacks highlights ~52% average upside), which can attract buyers and momentum traders. Wall Street Analysts Think Galaxy Digital Inc. (GLXY) Could Surge 52.02%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Neutral Sentiment: Galaxy scheduled its Q4 & full?year 2025 results and an investor webcast on Feb 3 — an upcoming earnings print can add short?term volatility depending on guidance and data?center/crypto mix. Galaxy Schedules Webcast and Investor Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 3, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary (MarketBeat week review) and sector rotation into AI/data?center names are background forces that can amplify moves but aren’t Galaxy?specific catalysts. The Bullish Case for Galaxy Digital in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Risks remain — Galaxy still has material exposure to crypto trading and prior capital?raising (exchangeable notes), which can create dilution and earnings volatility if markets wobble. Investors should weigh the data?center upside against ongoing crypto risk. The Bullish Case for Galaxy Digital in 2026
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.
In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.
