Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Life Time Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,089,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,678,158.15. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10,150.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

