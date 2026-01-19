Contrasting W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -29.25% N/A -6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 W&T Offshore 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FieldPoint Petroleum and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given FieldPoint Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FieldPoint Petroleum is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and W&T Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $525.26 million 0.51 -$87.14 million ($0.99) -1.83

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

