Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.5222.

IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

IAS opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.59. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $154.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $28,588.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 136,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,715.20. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $124,723.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 417,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,678.08. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $50,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology and data analytics company that helps advertisers and publishers measure and optimize the efficacy, safety, and quality of digital advertising campaigns. The company’s core business centers on ad verification, providing clients with metrics on ad viewability, brand safety, fraud detection, and contextual relevance to ensure that online ads reach real audiences in brand-approved environments. By leveraging machine learning and proprietary data signals, IAS delivers insights that enable marketers to assess campaign performance across desktop, mobile, video, connected TV, and social media channels.

IAS offers a suite of products and solutions designed to address the full spectrum of digital media quality challenges.

