Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) versus Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Critical Analysis

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) and Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Firefly Aerospace and Voyager Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Firefly Aerospace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firefly Aerospace -306.97% N/A -38.90% Voyager Technologies -53.06% -37.90% -12.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Firefly Aerospace and Voyager Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firefly Aerospace 1 4 4 1 2.50 Voyager Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Firefly Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Voyager Technologies has a consensus price target of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Voyager Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Technologies is more favorable than Firefly Aerospace.

This table compares Firefly Aerospace and Voyager Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firefly Aerospace $60.79 million 87.52 -$231.13 million ($7.28) -4.59 Voyager Technologies $144.18 million 13.15 -$62.07 million ($3.16) -11.16

Voyager Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Firefly Aerospace. Voyager Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firefly Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Technologies beats Firefly Aerospace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firefly Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe. Backed by our world-class team and proven technology, we have designed, developed, and deployed our class-leading launch vehicles and dynamic spacecraft solutions to support critical customer missions across the space domain. As a leader of responsive mission solutions and the only commercial company to achieve a fully successful Moon landing, we are a partner of choice for national security, government, and commercial customers for their critical space missions. As a U.S.-based company, our purpose-built family of products aligns with the ongoing paradigm shift in government missions and procurement processes, where speed, dependability, efficiency, and economics drive customer decision-making. We have a differentiated and scalable platform of Launch and Spacecraft Solutions with flight heritage. Within Launch, we have two offerings built on common technologies: Alpha and Eclipse. Our operational launch vehicle, Alpha, is the first and only U.S.-based orbital rocket in the 1,000 kilograms class to successfully reach orbit, with four launches completed successfully. These successful launches include responsive space missions, which are a significant differentiator for Firefly and a critical national defense solution. Eclipse, a reusable and scaled up version of Alpha, is in final development in partnership with Northrop Grumman and is expected to deliver 16,000-kilogram payloads to Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) and can access Medium Earth Orbit (“MEO”), Geostationary Orbit (“GEO”), Highly Elliptical Orbit (“HEO”) and Trans-lunar Injection (“TLI”). We expect that Eclipse will first launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, as early as 2026 and it will be able to support space station resupply, commercial spacecraft, critical national security missions, and scientific payloads for the domestic and international markets. — Our Spacecraft Solutions—our Blue Ghost lander (“Blue Ghost”) and Elytra offerings—highlight the heritage of common technologies from our launch vehicles. Blue Ghost Lander and Elytra are highly maneuverable spacecraft enabled by high performance rocket engine technology. Our Blue Ghost lander is the only commercial vehicle to ever achieve a fully successful Moon landing and the first U.S.- based lander to successfully complete a lunar surface mission since NASA’s Apollo 17 in 1972. We have a flight proven spacecraft that has operated in LEO, MEO, GEO, and Cislunar orbits. Elytra is our high thrust spacecraft platform creating new categories for space domain awareness and warfighting, long-range communications relays, on-orbit edge processing, and advanced space exploration. Elytra is capable of a wide-range of spacecraft missions across multiple orbits, including satellite delivery, on-orbit transfers, hosted payloads, communications relay, and more–which positions us to help establish a dominant U.S. and allied national security position in space. Elytra will support near-term Blue Ghost missions, highlighting both space-readiness and scalability of the underlying technology. Elytra will also support a responsive on-orbit mission for the U.S. Department of Defense’s (the “DoD”) Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”) and perform multiple Rendezvous Proximity Operations (“RPO”) and space domain awareness operations on-demand. Additionally, we expect to offer a lunar imaging service, named Ocula, through Elytra as early as 2026. These foundational capabilities and underlying technologies form the basis of our responsive, dedicated, and scalable solutions that are evolving alongside the rapidly shifting defense technology and space landscape. — We operate in a highly attractive and growing industry. According to McKinsey’s report from 2024, the global space economy is projected to reach $1.8 trillion in value by 2035 driven by accelerating national security and commercial demand. In recent years, record demand for satellites caused a supply shortage of orbital launch vehicles. In 2024, nearly 2,800 satellites launched to orbit, representing more than a 500% increase in demand for launch services compared to just five years prior, according to a 2025 report by BryceTech. The scarcity of launch capacity and increasing government and commercial demand has led these customers to seek out defense technology companies with cost-efficient and proven production systems for increasing capacity. In the 21st century, space evolved from frontier exploration into a critical domain for global infrastructure and contested dominance. From 2024 – 2029, the DoD’s average proposed space budget has increased 82% from 2018 – 2023 averages. Governments from militarily competitive and adversarial countries continue to make significant investments in space and develop their capabilities, which we believe makes our unique mission solutions a crucial resource for the United States’ national defense strategy. Space is the critical backbone of national security communications, intelligence gathering, and support for terrestrial military operations. As one of the only U.S.-based commercial companies currently equipped to provide reliable access to launch, transit, and operations in space, we are leading the way in end-to-end services for the rapidly expanding defense, space exploration, and commercial space markets. Our products are designed to address our customers’ space and defense technology needs. Within Launch, we provide satellite customers with reliable, regular, and rapid access to space. Including its inaugural launch in 2021, Alpha has conducted six launches and has more than 30 planned launches under contract as of March 2025. The successful FLTA002 mission using Alpha made us the first U.S. company to achieve orbit on its second attempt. Our leading launch offerings are tailored to support the demands of our customers in the national security space. The VICTUS NOX mission using Alpha set a new responsive launch record for the U.S. Space Force (“Space Force”), with a turnaround time from notification to launch in approximately 24 hours, shattering the previous industry record of 21 days. The mission established a responsive launch defense capability that previously did not exist, which provides critical warfighting advantages to the United States. As a result of the success of VICTUS NOX, we have won additional responsive launch contracts for Alpha, including the VICTUS SOL and VICTUS HAZE missions. Alpha is an attractive platform for providing hypersonic flight test capabilities to the DoD and other federal agencies. Alpha is contracted to be utilized for MACH-TB, the DoD’s Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed, to carry and deploy payloads into hypersonic trajectories, a crucial testing step for national security customers in the development of next generation weapon systems. Our Alpha platform allows us to provide cost effective hypersonic test capabilities, making us a partner of choice for defense companies looking to advance in the arena of hypersonics. The Eclipse rocket is a next-generation vehicle designed to fill a gap in the current launch market. Building on the scalable technological foundation of our Alpha launch vehicle, we are developing Eclipse in partnership with Northrop Grumman to be reusable and deliver upwards of 16 times the mass to orbit compared to Alpha. Eclipse leverages key technologies and expertise from Alpha, including a carbon composite structure and patented tap-off cycle engine technology. Additionally, Alpha laid the foundation for our production systems and test stands that are being used for rapid production of Eclipse. These design features and foundation enable enhanced performance, flexible launch schedules, and competitive pricing. To complement our Launch platform, we offer customizable Spacecraft that are versatile and launch vehicle agnostic: our proven Blue Ghost Lander and our multi mission orbital spacecraft line, Elytra, which is being built using the Blue Ghost technological framework. This pair of spacecraft product lines leverages common technologies including flight software, thrusters, batteries, avionics, and composite structures. Our spacecraft are flexible and can be launched individually or together to enable lander and on-orbit missions. — On March 2, 2025, we became the first private company to successfully land and operate on the Moon with Blue Ghost Mission 1. The achievement marked the first fully successful U.S. lunar surface landing since the Apollo era over 50 years ago. Historically, only five countries—the United States, China, Russia, Japan, and India—have achieved the feat of a lunar soft-landing, putting Firefly’s capability in the realm of global superpowers. Blue Ghost Mission 1 carried 10 NASA payloads to the Moon for a total contract value of $102.1 million and completed all NASA missions for 14 days on the surface and five hours into the lunar night, while successfully meeting mission expectations. The success of our Blue Ghost lander delivered valuable data and positions us to push forward rapidly with additional lunar missions, as well as future interplanetary expeditions. During Blue Ghost Mission 1, we also proved our common Elytra spacecraft technology by operating through LEO, MEO, GEO, and Cislunar space prior to landing. Elytra will directly support Blue Ghost Mission 2 in 2026, providing data relay services from lunar orbit. Elytra is also contracted to conduct an on-orbit mission that supports the National Reconnaissance Office (“NRO”), and is onboarded to perform technology missions to support the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture of Tracking and Transport layer constellations for the Space Development Agency (“SDA”). Elytra has also been placed on contract for a Space Maneuver Vehicle to support the DoD’s DIU with high delta-v to perform hundreds of RPO maneuvers to perform Space Domain Awareness to deter rival space threats. Firefly’s state-of-the-art facilities support our Launch and Spacecraft product lines. Our research and development, iterative testing, and scalable manufacturing processes are vertically integrated and streamlined. Our corporate headquarters, the Rocket Ranch, and the Hive are located just north of Austin, Texas. The Rocket Ranch, our 200-acre,state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility, is strategically located within 25 miles of our Austin facilities. The Rocket Ranch has approximately 200,000 square feet of production capacity, six test stands, and advanced manufacturing equipment which leverages automation through robotics. The Hive houses our spacecraft, software, and avionics teams, in addition to a state-of-the-art clean room and a mission control room that supports launch, land, and orbit missions. We perform assembly and testing in-house and are co-locatedwith design and manufacturing, enabling fast and high-quality development cycles and efficient use of working capital. Our full suite of manufacturing capabilities is supplemented by four launch sites, which will continue to enhance flexibility and responsiveness for our missions. We can arrange ongoing launch rockets from the Vandenberg Space Force Base launch site in California. Additional launch sites are under construction at Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island and the Esrange Space Center in Sweden, and future launch pad capacity will be unlocked from expansion at Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida. Our significant scale and unique blueprint are strategically planned to support our increasing launch cadence as we grow. Our principal executive offices are located in Cedar Park, TX.

About Voyager Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities. Our solutions include communications and intelligence collection systems, defense systems, advanced space technology, in-space infrastructure and space mission services. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: Defense & National Security, Space Solutions and Starlab Space Stations. Since 2019, we have accomplished significant achievements in each of these segments, including the successful deployment of first-of-its-kind missile defense maneuvering capabilities, the development of groundbreaking space technology and the selection by NASA to develop a replacement for the ISS. We operate a flexible business model that allows us to serve both as a “prime” contractor, providing fulsome and integrated solutions directly to customers, as well as a “merchant supplier,” or subcontractor, providing critical technologies to support several commercial and government programs across the space and national security sectors. Our key partners and customers include Palantir, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Air Force and Sierra Space. Our ability to serve in both prime and merchant supplier capacities with these customers and partners allows us to selectively participate in a wide range of programs in whichever capacity is more attractive to us. Prime contractor roles allow us to lead the entirety of a program, managing the supply chain, technology integration and end customer relationship. Merchant Supplier roles are an opportunity for us to supply our differentiated technologies to a broader range of programs and support multiple prime competitors, on attractive terms. Our ability to serve in both capacities allows us to selectively participate in a wide range of programs in whichever capacity is best suited to our solution, financial contribution and probability of win. Our growth strategy includes organic and inorganic expansion, leveraging our existing technologies and pairing out our software capabilities with our hardware, leading to the development of new solutions to meet customer needs. Since 2019, we have executed and successfully vertically and horizontally integrated seven acquisitions, and have grown our revenue to $144.2 million in 2024 and $34.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, we received cash proceeds of $3.0 million in 2022, $62.0 million in 2023, $62.2 million in 2024 and $20.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 (with $70.3 million of eligible proceeds remaining as of March 31, 2025) from our $217.5 million development grant with NASA to design Starlab, the commercial space station replacement for the ISS which is set to be decommissioned in 2030. We intend to operate Starlab through Starlab JV, a Voyager-led and majority-owned global joint venture, with international equity partners that include Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir. Our growth and increased size and scale are the result of investment and focus on our key technology offerings, as well as our ability to attract, cultivate and integrate accretive acquisitions. Additionally, the threat environment is driving investment in solutions that cross multiple domains, such as missile defense programs that require interoperability among space-, air- and ground-based systems. Our position and technology heritage across multiple domains and systems positions us well to support this trend towards increasing convergence. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: • Defense & National Security, which provides innovative mission-critical solutions to protect dynamic and contested domains. We pioneer communications technologies, guidance, navigation and controls, signals intelligence and defense systems. • Space Solutions, which delivers space infrastructure, advanced space technology, science systems and mission services that power commercial, academic and government missions from low-Earth orbit to deep space. • Starlab Space Stations, which is a commercial space station planned to succeed the ISS and provide continued permanent human presence in space. It is operated through our U.S.-led global joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir, among others. — We operate in markets that have tailwinds supporting investment from both commercial and government clients worldwide. From a Defense & National Security perspective, we believe our solutions serve a total addressable market of $163 billion. Our serviceable addressable market is $11 billion. Our Space Solutions & Starlab Space Stations segments serve a total addressable market of $16 billion, of which we serve $1 billion. There are significant opportunities both in the U.S. as well as for allied international economics and governments. Our business thrives through collaboration and synergies across our various business segments. Our ability to share technology, identify cross-selling opportunities and realize cost savings through improved organizational efficiency drives our growth and financial performance. For example, we are developing artificial intelligence powered edge computing units to operate across Earth and space, layered with Palantir’s operating system and our end-to-end intelligence analytics platform, to deliver real-time intelligence capabilities for defense and national security applications and for space exploration. Starlab’s technical design and business case benefit tremendously from our broader organization, aiding in our continued development of the project. We are distinctively positioned as a leader in space science and commercialization and we intend to bring the extensive business development, mission design, management and customer service experience of our Space Solutions segment to support the development and operations of our Starlab Space Stations segment. We maintain long-term relationships with many of the industry’s largest and most important blue-chip customers, across both government agencies and commercial entities. Since our founding and through March 31, 2025, we have been awarded approximately $800 million in contracts and SAAs. Our largest customer is NASA, which represented 25.6% of our revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 19.7% of our revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our close relationship with government customers highlights the public-private partnership model that has been a significant driver of growth in the national security and space industries and commercialization opportunities. For example, we attached the Bishop Airlock to the ISS in 2020, demonstrating the viability of the public-private partnership model for the development of critical commercial space infrastructure and paving the way for our partnership with NASA on Starlab. We expect this partnership model to continue to provide us with a significant opportunity to participate in critical national security and space technology development in the future. For example, in 2023, in addition to the $800 million in contracts and SAAs discussed above, we were awarded a $900 million ceiling IDIQ contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Architecture and Integration Directorate to deliver a cost-effective intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system. We believe we are well-positioned to benefit from this funding mechanism given our close relationships with government customers and our track record as a reliable technology and solutions provider. Although we see our relationship with the U.S. government as a positive, we do rely on this relationship for a substantial portion of our business. Changes to the U.S. government’s priorities and spending, or delays or reductions in spending, could have a material adverse effect on us. We benefit from business segments that serve varied end markets as well as meaningful customer diversity. We believe that our revenue diversification provides significant resiliency and positions us well to capitalize on new business opportunities across markets and customers. — We also receive meaningful cash proceeds from our development grants for research and development, providing further diversity for financing our initiatives. Development grants allow us to receive sizeable funding from our customers to develop what we believe are next-generation technologies without having significant cash constraints due to our size. We also work hand-in-hand with our customers to create solutions addressing directly their needs. In December 2021, our subsidiary Nanoracks was awarded a SAA, which was subsequently transferred to us, and which we subsequently transferred to Starlab JV, under Phase I of NASA’s CDFF program as part of the agency’s effort to foster a commercial space station to succeed the ISS. Through this SAA, we were initially awarded $160 million in development grants—the largest CDFF award from NASA—to pursue the design and development of Starlab through 2026. In 2023, Northrop Grumman, another CDFF SAA recipient, withdrew its space station program and joined our effort as a strategic supply chain partner to Starlab. Subsequently, we were awarded an additional $58 million in development grants under our CDFF SAA, bringing our total grant to $217.5 million. As we achieve certain program milestones, cash proceeds are paid to us from the $217.5 million total grant, including $3.0 million paid in 2022, $62.0 million paid in 2023, $62.2 million paid in 2024, and $20.0 million paid in the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, we have $70.3 million of our development grant remaining. On January 13, 2025, we achieved the first milestone by successfully completing the preliminary design review in collaboration with NASA, an important step toward full-scale production. The next milestone is detailed design and hardware development, leading to a Critical Design Review to confirm Starlab’s readiness. The U.S. government continues to support investment in these technologies. For example, NASA’s fiscal year 2026 budget request includes approximately $2.1 billion for commercial LEO development through 2030. Based on our previous success receiving grants, we believe we are well-positioned to win future development grants and contracts from NASA and other space agencies to aid in funding the development of Starlab. Additionally, in 2025, we received an award of $15 million by the Texas Space Commission as part of their Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund grant program to help support Starlab and grow its ecosystem of suppliers and customers across Texas. — We are supported by a highly skilled workforce operating across our facility footprint. We believe our footprint is well-aligned with our markets, enabling close collaboration with government and commercial customers, reliable manufacturing operations and access to the required testing environment for our technologies. In addition to our footprint, our Starlab Space Stations segment benefits from access to the existing facilities and operations of our equity and strategic partners, lowering direct capital expenditure needs for Starlab development. These equity and strategic partners are also helping develop and deliver technologies, solutions and hardware for Starlab. Our principal executive offices are located in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.