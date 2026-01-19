Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT at $8.14

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.1250.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.22.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daljit Singh Aurora sold 114,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $307,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 1,915,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,977.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,782,427.27. This represents a 46.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

