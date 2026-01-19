Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Drops By 27.1%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 117,185 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 160,830 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Basf

Basf Stock Performance

About Basf

Basf stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.