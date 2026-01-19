Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $33.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,630. This trade represents a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,060 shares of company stock worth $17,076,965. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

View Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.