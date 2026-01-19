Contrasting Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Todos Med”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.40 -$12.50 million ($7.89) -0.05 Todos Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Todos Med has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

This table compares iSpecimen and Todos Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -343.86% -531.78% -147.74% Todos Med N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Todos Med, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00 Todos Med 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Todos Med’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Todos Med is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Todos Med

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.