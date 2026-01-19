Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Target Price at $120.64

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.7857.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st.

Shares of WEC opened at $108.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,945,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 816,243 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 618,550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 943,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 581,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,028,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

