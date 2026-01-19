Financial Analysis: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) versus Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -1,374.19% N/A -942.72% Illumina 16.40% 29.21% 11.07%

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Illumina”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $620,000.00 37.62 -$4.76 million N/A N/A Illumina $4.37 billion 4.95 -$1.22 billion $4.46 31.76

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Illumina.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Illumina 2 14 5 0 2.14

Illumina has a consensus price target of $122.56, suggesting a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Illumina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Illumina beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest. It also provides whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, noninvasive prenatal testing, and product support services; and Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection test. In addition, the company is developing solutions to help accelerate cancer diagnoses, blood-based detection for minimal residual disease, and other post-diagnostic applications. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. It markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.