MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $10.31 Average PT from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.3125.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 17.51%.The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

