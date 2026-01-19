Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Tenable Stock Down 2.3%

Tenable stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. Tenable has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

