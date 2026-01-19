Wall Street Zen Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Buy

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $342.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $351.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

