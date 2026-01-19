Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$84.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.71.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$81.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.66. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$33.62 and a one year high of C$82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of C$330.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

