Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $12.58 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $805.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

