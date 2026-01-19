Wall Street Zen Downgrades Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) to Sell

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPID

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 21.2%

NASDAQ RPID opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.36. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 73.90% and a negative net margin of 145.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.