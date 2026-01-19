Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $443.92 million, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Guy Matthew Harkless sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $72,975.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,898.15. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmen Bauza sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $207,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,043.21. This represents a 40.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,999. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,267 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 422.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

