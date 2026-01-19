Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in CocaCola stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/29/2025.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $303.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

