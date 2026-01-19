CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareDx from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 170,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 292.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.49. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 19.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non?invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post?transplant journey.

The company’s core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor?derived cell?free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

