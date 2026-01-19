Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $146.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.02.

Several brokerages have commented on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adidas in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.02 price target on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Santander started coverage on Adidas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Adidas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adidas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adidas

Adidas Trading Down 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Adidas by 30.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adidas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adidas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Adidas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Adidas has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Adidas had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf “Adi” Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas’s product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.