FB Financial (FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NYSE FBK opened at $59.67 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FB Financial by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

