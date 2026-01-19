Truist Financial (TFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $5.3187 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Truist Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13,511.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,386,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,065,000 after buying an additional 1,323,866 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 93.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,330,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,547,000 after buying an additional 1,128,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 469.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,337,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

Featured Stories

