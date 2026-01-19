Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $6.1937 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab News Summary

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $204,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,265.23. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

