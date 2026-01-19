Mizuho Cuts eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target to $60.00

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ETOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of eToro Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eToro Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eToro Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. eToro Group has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. eToro Group had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in eToro Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 877,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,719 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter worth about $43,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in eToro Group by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 308,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eToro Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 523,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter.

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

