Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) & CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Critical Analysis

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) and CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and CoastalSouth Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 CoastalSouth Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.27%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 16.65% 8.01% 0.81% CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and CoastalSouth Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Isabella Bank and CoastalSouth Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $104.55 million 3.57 $13.89 million $2.46 20.67 CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A $1.11 21.50

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CoastalSouth Bancshares. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoastalSouth Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Isabella Bank beats CoastalSouth Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market. — In addition to our traditional community banking operations, we operate four specialty lines of business that provide scalability and diversification: • Senior Housing Lending – focuses on lending to operators across the spectrum of senior care, with an emphasis on assisted living; • Marine Lending – focuses on consumer loans primarily to high-net-worth borrowers secured by yachts and high-end sport fishing vessels; • Government Guaranteed Lending – focuses on origination of small business and other loans guaranteed by the SBA and USDA; and • Mortgage Banker Finance – focuses on mortgage warehouse lending to mortgage originators. By combining the relationship-based focus of a community bank with our specialty lines of business, we believe we can capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities available in our markets, particularly given the scarcity of community banks between $1.5 billion and $5.0 billion in total assets. Our principal executive offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

