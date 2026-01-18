Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Drops By 29.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,008 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 22,610 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FJP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 13,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $1.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

