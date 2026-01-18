Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Drops By 29.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,008 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 22,610 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FJP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 13,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $1.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
