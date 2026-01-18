Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rises By 25.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,892,145 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 3,891,108 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,626,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,626,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 3,310,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $11.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.14. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 118.80%.The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy B. Bingham sold 8,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $73,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 566,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 36,034.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 303,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 110.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

