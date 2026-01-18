Short Interest in Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX) Increases By 27.5%

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,407 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 67,779 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Foxx Development Stock Up 0.2%

Foxx Development stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 16,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,477. Foxx Development has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Get Foxx Development alerts:

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foxx Development

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foxx Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:FOXX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Foxx Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foxx Development

Foxx Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxx Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxx Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.