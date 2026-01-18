ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in December

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 424 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 298 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,675,000.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA RINF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. 474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.