Short Interest in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB) Declines By 38.9%

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,343 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 39,845 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OWNB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. 9,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,742. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 5.30. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000.

About Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

